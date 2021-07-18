Bengaluru FC signs young attacker Harmanpreet Singh

Bengaluru FC announced the signing of 19-year-old attacker Harmanpreet Singh on Sunday.

The former East Bengal winger, a product of United Punjab FC, moves on a free transfer ahead of BFC's upcoming AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC.

Harmanpreet joined Indian Arrows in 2018 and made 14 appearances in the I-League before moving to SC East Bengal ahead of its debut season in the Indian Super League.

Having represented the Red and Gold Brigade seven times last season, the Punjab native said he was relishing a new challenge with the Blues.

"This is a club that has been successful throughout its existence, and it puts its trust in players irrespective of how young they are. I am looking forward to learning from some of the most experienced players in the country -- especially the likes of Sunil (Chhetri) bhai and Gurpreet bhai. I want to give my best for this club and win trophies with it," said Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet is a versatile, hard-working attacker, capable of playing in various positions in the final third.

His father Satnam Singh played for Punjab Police while his uncle represented JCT Phagwara, winning the prestigious Durand Cup with the team.

"I would like to welcome Harmanpreet to Bengaluru FC. He is a young player who gives us an option in attack and on the wings, and I am certain he will benefit from a dressing room that has experience. Wishing him the best on this new journey with the club," said Blues' head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.