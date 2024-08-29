MagazineBuy Print

OMEGA provides innovation to aid Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

OMEGA’s -- Paralympics’ official timekeeper -- countdown clock near the Eiffel Tower finally reached zero, signalling the start of the competition.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 15:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The OMEGA countdown lock hits zero ahead of the Paris Paralympics.
The OMEGA countdown lock hits zero ahead of the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The OMEGA countdown lock hits zero ahead of the Paris Paralympics. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The summer of sport in Paris has been reignited once again, as the Paralympic Games officially began on August 29.

Coinciding with the colourful opening ceremony along the iconic Champs-Elysées, OMEGA’s -- Paralympics’ official timekeeper -- countdown clock near the Eiffel Tower finally reached zero, signalling the start of the competition.

Taking place until September 8, the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is welcoming an expected 4,400 athletes, who will compete in 22 sports in front of a global audience.

There will be 549 individual events to measure at this year’s Paralympic Games. Each one with its own specific requirements and category challenges.

READ | Stutzman champions para-archers — believes foot archery could match the able-bodied in Paralympics

Along with many of the same technologies used at the Olympic Games - including electronic starting pistols and photofinish cameras - OMEGA will also implement specific equipment that is unique to the Paralympic Games, including flashing start lights for deaf competitors, and a fifth beam in its photocell technology to detect the body patterns of athletes in wheelchair races.

Related Topics

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
  1. OMEGA provides innovation to aid Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s classification conundrum
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. I wanted to put on the Italy shirt, but I wanted to do it as a woman: transgender Paralympics athlete Valentina Petrillo
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Refugee athletes deliver ’a message of perseverance’ as they seek medals
    AP
