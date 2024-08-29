OMEGA provides innovation to aid Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The summer of sport in Paris has been reignited once again, as the Paralympic Games officially began on August 29.

Coinciding with the colourful opening ceremony along the iconic Champs-Elysées, OMEGA’s -- Paralympics’ official timekeeper -- countdown clock near the Eiffel Tower finally reached zero, signalling the start of the competition.

Taking place until September 8, the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 is welcoming an expected 4,400 athletes, who will compete in 22 sports in front of a global audience.

There will be 549 individual events to measure at this year’s Paralympic Games. Each one with its own specific requirements and category challenges.

Along with many of the same technologies used at the Olympic Games - including electronic starting pistols and photofinish cameras - OMEGA will also implement specific equipment that is unique to the Paralympic Games, including flashing start lights for deaf competitors, and a fifth beam in its photocell technology to detect the body patterns of athletes in wheelchair races.