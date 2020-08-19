Football Football Former footballer Bhaskar Maity dead Bhaskar Maity was one of the most reliable and stylish goalkeepers in the country in the 1970s and ’80s, before retiriing in the mid-1980s. Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 19 August, 2020 21:33 IST Bhaskar Maity (2) in action in the 1977 Santosh Trophy. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Amol Karhadkar Mumbai 19 August, 2020 21:33 IST Former India goalkeeper-turned-coach Bhaskar Maity died at a Navi Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Maiti, 67, suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday night.One of the most reliable and stylish goalkeepers in the country in the 1970s and ’80s, Maity made his India debut against Iraq during the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.Besides his exploits at the international level, Maity represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1975 to 1979. He was a regular for the Mafatlal Sports Club from 1974 to 1980 before joninig Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) in 1981.“It is sad to hear that Bhaskar Maity is no more. His contribution provided immense value. I share the grief," Paful Patel, the All India Football Federation president, was quoted as saying on AIFF’s Twitter handle.After retiring in the mid-1980s, Maity took over as the RCF coach and played a role in honing skills of India regulars Khalid Jamil and Abhishek Yadav.Maity is survived by his wife, son and a daughter, who is actor-cum-model. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos