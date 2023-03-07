Football

Blackpool fan dies after brawl following Burnley game

The supporter, named as 55-year-old Tony Johnson, was found with serious head injuries outside a Blackpool seafront bar.

AFP
07 March, 2023 10:26 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool Football Club.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool Football Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

English second-tier club Blackpool said it was ‘deeply shocked’ after a supporter died following a brawl in a pub after Saturday’s game with Burnley.

“Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning,” a statement read on Monday.

Lancashire police said a 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and had since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 1.

“Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated. We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened,” DCI Tracey McMurdo of Lancashire Police said.

