Reactions to the death of England and Man Utd great Bobby Charlton

England and Manchester United football great Bobby Charlton died on Saturday aged 86. Following are reactions to his death from around the world:

Published : Oct 21, 2023 22:18 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
File image of Sir Bobby Charlton.
File image of Sir Bobby Charlton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File image of Sir Bobby Charlton. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FORMER UNITED AND ENGLAND MIDFIELDER DAVID BECKHAM

It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United...

I will forever be grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world, not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966...

A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero... Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented.

Our thoughts go out to Lady Norma, their daughters and his grandchildren. Rest in peace Sir Bobby. Today our hearts are heavy.

READ MORE | Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup

FORMER UNITED AND ENGLAND DEFENDER GARY NEVILLE

A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.

FORMER ENGLAND FORWARD GARY LINEKER

THE PREMIER LEAGUE

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.

ENGLAND NATIONAL TEAM

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO

On behalf of FIFA, and the global football family, I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton.

We mourn the loss of one of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winning team and a football legend, whose impact on the game spanned generations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was close to him, his former teammates, The Football Association and Manchester United. Rest In Peace.

UK PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

Very sad to hear of the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. He has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players and was hugely loved. Rest in peace Sir Bobby.

EUROPEAN SOCCER’S GOVERNING BODY UEFA

On behalf of the entire European football community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the game’s true greats.

BARCELONA

We at FC Barcelona would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and world football legend.

