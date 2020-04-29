Boca co-operates with police after Villa domestic violence claims

Boca Juniors is assisting police with their inquiries after its player Sebastian Villa was accused of domestic violence.

Daniela Cortes, the partner of the Colombia international, posted several photographs and videos to her Instagram account showing injuries to her face and arms. She claimed they were inflicted by Villa – a man she labelled "a physical and psychological abuser" – and has taken the matter to the police.

Villa's ex-girlfriend Alexandra Marin then posted in support of Cortes and also accused him of abuse during their relationship, while the 23-year-old denied the allegations in a video message.

ALSO READ | Argentine football season declared over

"As a result of what is being seen on social networks, I wanted to [say] that I have my mother, my sisters, my nieces, my cousins; I have women in my family," he said.

"I do not know with what intention this is being published. Starting tomorrow I will begin to clarify the situation with the indicated people."

'At the disposal of the police'

In its own statement, Boca confirmed it was "at the disposal of the police" having also been in dialogue with Villa's legal representatives. "Boca Juniors reports that, given the facts of public knowledge that involve a player from the team, it is already in contact with the player's lawyers and representatives to explore the episode and take the corresponding measures," the statement read.

ALSO READ | FIFA medical chief calls for all leagues to be cancelled

"From now on, the club is put at the disposal of the police in order to do everything it can to collaborate for the clarification of the event, in accordance with our commitment in matters of human rights and gender issues."

Villa made 17 appearances in the recent Superliga Argentina campaign, scoring two goals and supplying three assists as Boca pipped bitter rival River Plate to the title.