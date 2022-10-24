Football

Boca Juniors wins Argentina title in dramatic final round

AP
BUENOS AIRES 24 October, 2022 08:20 IST
Boca Juniors players celebrate winning the Argentinian title.

Boca Juniors players celebrate winning the Argentinian title.

Boca Juniors lifted the Argentinian title on Sunday after a 2-2 draw with rival Independiente in a dramatic final round that electrified the South American nation.

The club’s 35th title came at its Bombonera Stadium after its bitter rival River Plate beat Racing Club, the other contender for the title, 2-1.

Boca ended the tournament’s 27 rounds with 52 points, two above Racing.

Leandro Fernandez opened the scoring for Independiente from the spot in the 32nd minute. Boca leveled with Pol Fernandez two minutes later. Colombian striker Sebastián Villa put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute, but the visitors equalized again in the 81st minute.

That draw made Boca wait for Racing’s result at home against River Plate. The host scored the first with Matias Rojas from the spot in the 56th minute, but River scored twice with Miguel Borja, in the 80th minute and in the final seconds of the match, to win the last official match of Marcelo Gallardo’s tenure as coach.

