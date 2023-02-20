Football

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund joins Bayern Munich at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha Berlin

Adeyemi put the host ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute.

Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin in Dortmund on February 19, 2023.

Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin in Dortmund on February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Adeyemi put the host ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute.

Borussia Dortmund crushed Hertha Berlin 4-1 on Sunday with a goal and an assist from Karim Adeyemi to join leader Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga and stretch its winning run in the league to six consecutive matches this year.

Germany international Adeyemi put the host ahead with a superb backheel flick from a Marco Reus assist in the 27th minute before turning provider to feed Donyell Malen at the far post for their second goal four minutes later.

Adeyemi then had to be taken off after pulling a thigh muscle while setting up their second goal.

The visitor cut the deficit one minute after the restart through Lucas Tousart but Dortmund was brutally efficient and scored its four goals with a mere five shots on target.

A sensational Reus free-kick into the top corner in the 76th restored order for Dortmund before Julian Brandt netted their fourth in the final minute.

Fresh from its 1-0 Champions League Round-of-16 first-leg win over Chelsea in midweek, Dortmund has now won all six league matches this year and is on 43 points, second on goal difference to Bayern Munich and ahead of Union Berlin, who also has 43 following its goalless draw against Schalke 04.

