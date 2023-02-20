Serie A: AS Roma boosts top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona

AS Roma continued the push for a top-four finish with a 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, lifting spirits ahead of its Europa League tie with RB Salzburg next week.

Also Read Immobile double shoots Lazio into top four at Salernitana; Atalanta loses

Roma was without injured forward Paulo Dybala, took the lead just before halftime through winger Ola Solbakken.

The Norway international was quicker than Verona’s defence and lashed the ball into the bottom corner for his first Roma goal since joining from Bodo/Glimt in November.

Roma moved up to third on 44 points, level with fourth-placed AC Milan and three points behind Inter Milan in second.

It next travels to bottom side Cremonese on February 28 after it hosts Salzburg in the Europa League second leg on Thursday, hoping to reverse a 1-0 loss in the away fixture.

Verona, who is in 18th place and two points from the safety zone, next hosts Fiorentina on February 27.