Bundesliga LIVE: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke

A major European football league is back! The Bundesliga resumes this evening, after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Borussia Dortmund hosts FC Schalke in the Revierderby at the Singnal Iduna Park at 7PM IST.

The 96th edition of the Revierderby would have usually had over 80,00 spectators in attendance but owing to coronavirus it will be played behind closed doors. As per the strict protocols in place, no more than 300 people, including players and support staff, will be allowed in the stadium.

------

5:30pm: I, like most of you, am absolutely thrilled to have live football again. And what a better way than to start off with a derby, eh?

5:20pm: With strict health protocols in place, matches will have to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future. Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer feels it will take time for everyone to get accustomed to this "unimaginable" new normal. READ - Hope Bundesliga can bring smiles back to people: Dortmund's Cramer

MATCH PREVIEW

Second-placed Dortmund will eye a fourth win on the trot this evening and will hope it can reduce its four-point deficit to Bayern Munich. Jadon Sancho will be the star to look out for Dortmund fans, with the youngster already having scored 14 goals and delivering 15 assists so far. With captain Marco Reus ruled out due to injury, Erling Haaland will another key player for the Black and Yellows.

RELATED| Bundesliga: All you need to know as season resumes

Schalke, led by David Wagner, will come into the tie looking for its first Bundesliga win since January 17. The two sides had played out a goalless draw when they clashed in October last year.

Probable line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Brandt, Delaney, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

FC Schalke: Schubert, Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka (c), Caligiuri, McKennie, Serdar, Harit, Burgstaller, Raman