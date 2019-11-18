Football Football Brazil beats Mexico to lift U-17 World Cup title The victory added to Brazil's successes in 1997, 1999 and 2003 as it moved within one of Nigeria's record of five championships. Sacha Pisani 18 November, 2019 07:42 IST Brazilian players celebrate after their team's 2-1 victory over Mexico at the end of FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 soccer match at Arena Bezerrao in Brasilia, Brazil. - AP Sacha Pisani 18 November, 2019 07:42 IST Brazil clinched its fourth Under-17 World Cup trophy in thrilling circumstances against Mexico.World Cup host Brazil triumphed 2-1 thanks to Lazaro Vinicius Marques' 93rd-minute winner on Sunday.Mexico – winner of the showpiece tournament in 2005 and 2011 – looked on track to add a third title to its collection when Bryan Alonso Gonzalez Olivan headed home the opener in the 66th minute. They’ve done it! @CBF_Futebol are #U17WC champions for the 4th time ✖4pic.twitter.com/1PqACO2Osa— #U17WC (@FIFAcom) November 18, 2019 But Brazil, playing in front of legends Ronaldo and Cafu, rallied courtesy of Kaio Jorge's penalty with six minutes of regulation remaining.Brazil completed the comeback deep into stoppage time when Lazaro volleyed home the last-gasp winner.The victory added to Brazil's successes in 1997, 1999 and 2003 as it moved within one of Nigeria's record of five championships. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos