Football Football Brazil President Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Jair Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga and he also agrees about hosting the event. Reuters Sao Paulo 02 June, 2021 09:31 IST Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro during a ceremony on Tuesday. - REUTERS Reuters Sao Paulo 02 June, 2021 09:31 IST Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his Cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America football tournament later this month.Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga and he also agrees about hosting the event.Brazil was chosen as host nation on Monday in a surprise decision made jointly with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).READ | Euro 2020: Mancini names uncapped striker Raspadori in final Italy squad The tournament is due to kick off on June 13 and end with the final on July 10, but the host cities have not yet been named and organizers are scrambling to put together a plan for the 10 South American teams that will fly to Brazil to take part.This year's edition of the Copa America, the oldest international tournament in the world, was held over from 2020 because of the pandemic.It was supposed to be the first edition to be hosted jointly by two nations but Colombia and then Argentina pulled out.