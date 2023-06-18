Magazine

Brazil overwhelms Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly

It was the first of two friendlies for Brazil against African nations in support of Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who was racially abused in a LaLiga match at Valencia in May.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 07:44 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Vinicius Junior poses for a selfie with fans after taking part in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Guinea in an anti-racism friendly at the Stafe Front Stadium in Spain on June 17, 2023.
Vinicius Junior poses for a selfie with fans after taking part in Brazil's 4-1 win over Guinea in an anti-racism friendly at the Stafe Front Stadium in Spain on June 17, 2023.
Vinicius Junior poses for a selfie with fans after taking part in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Guinea in an anti-racism friendly at the Stafe Front Stadium in Spain on June 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Albert Gea/REUTERS

Brazil outclassed Guinea 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday as Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr scored for the five-time world champion who wore an all-black kit in the first half to promote an anti-racism campaign.

Intercontinental Cup: A young Lebanon side stands in the way of India’s title aspirations

It was the first of two friendlies for Brazil against African nations in support of Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who was racially abused in a LaLiga match at Valencia in May, the 10th time incidents involving him have been reported by LaLiga to prosecutors this season.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, making his international debut, opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a close-range finish from a rebound.

Rodrygo extended the lead five minutes later with an unstoppable strike after running clear down the right.

Guirassy Serhou took advantage of a distracted Brazilian defence to pull one back for Guinea with a header following a counter-attack but Militao extended Brazil’s lead with a towering header and Vinicius completed the rout from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

