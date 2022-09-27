Brazil vs Tunisia: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

PREVIEW

This is the last opportunity for both teams to run down their drills and chalk strategies before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil has enjoyed a rich vein of form and is on a six-match unbeaten run. It comes to the contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Ghana last week where Marquinhos and Richarlison scored.

Brazil would also hope to bank on the form of star forward Neymar who leads the goals and assist charts in Ligue 1 this season.

Tunisia has also qualified for the World Cup in November, its second successive appearance at the global event. The African side has found its feet under the new manager Jalel Kadri. It beat heavyweight Nigeria in the Round of 16 in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations before going down to Burkina Faso in a shock defeat.

With only two months to the Qatar World Cup, Tunisia will look to get its experienced players like Khazri in shape and perfect condition.

HEAD TO HEAD

Brazil and Tunisia have faced each other only once before today’s game. The contest came all the way back in 1973 when Brazil beat Tunisia 4-1 in a friendly, powered by a Paulo Cesar brace.

Also Read Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson - Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Lodi - Fabinho, Paqueta, Neymar - Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Tunisia (4-3-3): Ben Said - Mathlouthi, Ifa, Talbi, Maaloul - Skhiri, Sassi, Laidouni - Khaoui, Khenissi, Khazri

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Brazil vs Tunisia international friendly at the Parc des Princes, Paris will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday. ,

However, the streaming of the match will not be available in India.

The telecast will be available on ESPN 2 and Star+ in South America, and beIN Sports Network in the USA.