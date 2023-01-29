Football

Brighton strikes late to knock holder Liverpool out of FA Cup

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before half-time and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring the winner against Liverpool.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring the winner against Liverpool. | Photo Credit: Alastair Grant

Holder Liverpool was knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Juergen Klopp’s side 3-0 in a Premier League game.

Liverpool’s teenage midfielder Elliott put the side ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner.

