Serie A: Juventus suffers shock home loss to Monza

Monza took the lead after 18 minutes when Jose Machin sent a well-timed through ball to Patrick Ciurria who shot high into the net.

Reuters
29 January, 2023 21:50 IST
Monza’s Dany Mota, third right, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with teammates during the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza.

Monza’s Dany Mota, third right, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with teammates during the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza. | Photo Credit: Marco Alpozzi

Juventus suffered another blow in its bid for Champions League qualification as it slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Monza in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus is languishing 13th in the standings with 23 points, two places behind Monza.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side has not been able to recover momentum after being docked 15 points this month following an investigation into the club’s transfer dealings. It is 15 points behind AC Milan in the last Champions League qualification spot.

Dany Mota doubled Monza’s lead six minutes before halftime when he got the ball inside the box, rounded Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny and put the ball into the empty net.

Juventus dominated the second half but was repeatedly denied by Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio who made several good saves.

