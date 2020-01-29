Football Football Bruno Fernandes: Premier League always my preference Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes gave an insight into his future, with Manchester United reportedly poised to sign the midfielder. Sacha Pisani 29 January, 2020 09:39 IST Bruno Fernandes – heavily linked to struggling Premier League giant United this month and in the previous transfer window – is reportedly set to travel to Manchester on Wednesday. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 29 January, 2020 09:39 IST Bruno Fernandes said moving to the Premier League has "always" been his preference after Manchester United reportedly struck a deal to sign the Sporting CP captain.One of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas is believed to be reaching its conclusion, with Fernandes poised to swap Sporting for United in a deal initially worth £47million (€55m) plus add-ons ahead of Friday's deadline.Fernandes – heavily linked to struggling Premier League giant United this month and in the previous transfer window – is reportedly set to travel to Manchester on Wednesday.Asked if the Premier League was his preference following reports of a possible move to either La Liga champion Barcelona or Valencia, Fernandes told SIC: "It always was."READ | Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City (3-2 agg): Trezeguet winner sends Villa to WembleyPressed on whether United was his specific preference, the Portugal international midfielder replied: "Anything really."Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.The 25-year-old netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.United, meanwhile, faces Manchester City in the second leg of its EFL Cup semifinal – trailing 3-1.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils then play Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday before their mid-season break. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos