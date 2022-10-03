Football

Bundesliga Talking Points: Gotze’s return, Modeste gets support, Farke’s Covid trouble

All the major talking points from the Bundesliga weekend.

Reuters
03 October, 2022 04:00 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze scoring his side’s first goal against Union Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze scoring his side's first goal against Union Berlin.

COVID POSITIVE ANOTHER NEGATIVE FOR GLADBACH

Borussia Moenchengladbach’s weekend following their 5-1 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday got worse when coach Daniel Farke tested positive for COVID-19 a day later.

He is the latest Bundesliga coach or player to test positive after Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich a day earlier as the number of cases rise across Germany.

SUPER MARIO

Former Germany international Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, netted his second league goal of the season in Eintracht Frankfurt’s win over Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin.

The 30-year-old’s current form has brought him back into the discussion for a spot in Germany’s World Cup squad. His last international appearance was in 2017.

Dortmund’s Terzic after ‘bitter’ collapse vs Cologne: We gave away the win

MODESTE SUPPORT

Striker Anthony Modeste got the backing of his former coach at Cologne Steffen Baumgart following Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to them on Saturday.

Modeste, signed by Dortmund from Cologne at the start of the season to replace new striker Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, has scored just once so far in the league this season.

“I don’t think it’s right to pile everything on him from the outside,” Baumgart said after his team’s win over Dortmund on Saturday. Modeste netted 20 times in the league last season.

“He is not responsible for the crisis in Dortmund.” Dortmund are in fourth place. 

