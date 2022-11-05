Football

Bundesliga: World Cup hopeful Moukoko dazzles as Dortmund beat Bochum 3-0

Reuters
05 November, 2022 22:28 IST
Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates scoring the third goal

Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates scoring the third goal | Photo Credit: LEON KUEGELER

World Cup hopeful Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice as Borussia Dortmund cruised past local Ruhr rivals VfL Bochum 3-0 on Saturday to take over third spot in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old Moukoko could not have delivered a better pitch ahead of Germany coach Hansi Flick’s squad announcement next week, confirming his outstanding form when he rifled in from 18 metres to give Dortmund the lead in the eighth minute.

Bundesliga: Choupo-Moting double leads Bayern past Hertha and into top spot

Moukoko, who became the youngest player to reach 10 career goals in the Bundesliga, added another on the stroke of halftime, after Gio Reyna had made it 2-0.

He audaciously lobbed the ball over out-of-position keeper Manuel Riemann for his sixth league goal of the season.

There was more good news for Dortmund early in the second half when captain Marco Reus made his comeback from injury, just in time for the World Cup squad announcement.

Dortmund, whose Suedtribune fans unfurled giant banners reading ‘Boycott Qatar 2022’ and ‘Switch off Qatar2022’ over the Gulf state’s human rights record ahead of the World Cup start on Nov. 20, are on 25 points.

