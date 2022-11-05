Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Choupo-Moting double leads Bayern past Hertha and into top spot

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to lead the champion to a nervy 3-2 victory at Hertha Berlin on Saturday as it went top in the Bundesliga.

05 November, 2022 22:25 IST
Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the German Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich.

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Michael Sohn

The 33-year-old Cameroon forward is in a scintillating form less than three weeks before the World Cup, having netted for the seventh consecutive game in all competitions and the fourth straight in the league.

Jamal Musiala gave Bayern an early lead, rifling in after 12 minutes. In a frenzied end to the first half Choupo-Moting slotted in its second goal in the 38th before pouncing on a bad clearance to knock in another a minute later to make it 3-0.

But Hertha, whose fans unfurled a banner reading ‘Boycott Qatar 2022’ over the Gulf state’s human rights record ahead of the tournament, still had time to score twice before the break.

Dodi Lukebakio volleyed in at the far post in the 40th, and Davie Selke converted a 45th-minute penalty to further cut the deficit.

The pace dropped off after the break, with Bayern doing enough to protect its slim lead.

The Bavarians are top on 28 points, with Union Berlin, in action on Sunday against Bayer Leverkusen, on 26. Borussia Dortmund is third on 25.

