Bundesliga: Jurgen Klinsmann resigns as Hertha Berlin coach

Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as Hertha Berlin head coach after just 11 weeks at the helm, citing a lack of "trust" from the club's hierarchy.

The former Germany boss, who assumed the role in November on a deal until the end of the season following Ante Covic's departure, confirmed he was stepping down on Tuesday.

Writing on Facebook, the 55-year-old said he would revert to his position as a member of the supervisory board at the Bundesliga club, who will meet on 14th.

"At the end of November we met the wishes of the club management with a highly competent team and helped them in a difficult time," wrote Klinsmann, who won three of his nine league matches in charge.

"We were on a very good path in the relatively short time, and thanks to the support of many people, we are now six points away from the relegation places despite mostly difficult games.

"I am firmly convinced that Hertha will achieve the goal – remaining in the division.

"As head coach, however, I also need the trust of the people involved for this task, which has not yet been completed.

"Unity, cohesion and focus on the essential are the most important elements, especially in the relegation battle. If they are not guaranteed, I cannot exploit my potential as a coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility.

"Therefore, after much deliberation, I came to the conclusion that I would give up my position as head coach at Hertha and retire to my original long-term role as a member of the supervisory board."

His statement came before any official word from the club, which finally arrived via a brief tweet confirming the news.

Klinsmann, a legendary striker in his playing days, had another spell as a Bundesliga coach when he took over Bayern Munich back in 2008, but he failed to last the full season.