Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg temporarily stopped after fan protests against DFL, 21 minutes of stoppage time added

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and FC Wolfsburg was temporarily suspended after fan protests flared up at the  An der Alten Försterei stadium on Sunday.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 21:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
VfL Wolfsburg fans display a banner saying ‘stay away from our sport’ during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg at An der Alten Foersterei on February 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg fans display a banner saying 'stay away from our sport' during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg at An der Alten Foersterei on February 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg fans display a banner saying ‘stay away from our sport’ during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg at An der Alten Foersterei on February 10, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and FC Wolfsburg was temporarily suspended after fan protests against the German Football Federation (DFL) flared up at the An der Alten Försterei stadium on Sunday.

The protests are after the federation allowed more private investments in the league, regarding the marketing revenue in German football, following the passing of the proposal with a two-third majority on the decision.

Though the match kicked off peacefully, fans started the protest with rousing chants against the investment and later resorted to throwing tennis balls on the ground.

More to follow.

