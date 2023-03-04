Football

Bundesliga: Union loses further momentum with goalless draw against Cologne

Union, which won the first five league matches of the year but has now managed just two points from the last three, rarely looked like breaking through the visitor’s defence.

Reuters
04 March, 2023 22:56 IST
04 March, 2023 22:56 IST
Union Berlin dropped points for the third straight Bundesliga game when it drew 0-0 against FC Cologne.

Union Berlin dropped points for the third straight Bundesliga game when it drew 0-0 against FC Cologne. | Photo Credit: AFP

Union, which won the first five league matches of the year but has now managed just two points from the last three, rarely looked like breaking through the visitor’s defence.

Union Berlin stumbled to a goalless draw against visitor Cologne on Saturday, losing further ground in the Bundesliga race with its third consecutive league game without a win.

Also Read
Football’s rule-making board to extend VAR ‘in-stadium’ trial by 12 months

The host was toothless throughout and had Frederik Ronnow to thank for rescuing a point, with the keeper making three superb one-handed saves in the second half to stop Cologne.

Union, which won the first five league matches of the year but has now managed just two points from the last three, rarely broke through the visitor’s tight defence.

When it did come near the box though it was let down by poor passing and sloppy finish.

Union is still in third place on 44 points, with Bayern Munich, in second on 46, facing VfB Stuttgart later on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund is in top spot on 49 following Friday’s 2-1 win over fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us