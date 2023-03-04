Bundesliga: Union loses further momentum with goalless draw against Cologne

Union Berlin stumbled to a goalless draw against visitor Cologne on Saturday, losing further ground in the Bundesliga race with its third consecutive league game without a win.

The host was toothless throughout and had Frederik Ronnow to thank for rescuing a point, with the keeper making three superb one-handed saves in the second half to stop Cologne.

Union, which won the first five league matches of the year but has now managed just two points from the last three, rarely broke through the visitor’s tight defence.

When it did come near the box though it was let down by poor passing and sloppy finish.

Union is still in third place on 44 points, with Bayern Munich, in second on 46, facing VfB Stuttgart later on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund is in top spot on 49 following Friday’s 2-1 win over fourth-placed RB Leipzig.