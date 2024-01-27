MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman goes off injured in game against Augsburg

Coman was hurt seconds before teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 22:11 IST , AUGSBURG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost.
File Photo: Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich’s injury concerns deepened as France forward Kingsley Coman went off hurt in Saturday’s game against Augsburg.

Coman was hurt seconds before teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Coman was challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost.

He was replaced by 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel.

Any injury to Coman would cause more concerns for Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who is dealing with a range of injuries to key players in defense in midfield, as well as central defender Kim Min-jae and right back Noussair Mazraoui being on international duty.

Related Topics

Kingsley Coman /

Bayern Munich

