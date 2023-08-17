MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener

Tuchel said the England striker has had an instant impact on the team and is all set to make his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 20:25 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to Harry Kane.
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Thursday the “Harry Kane effect” was already improving his side ahead of Friday’s season opener against Werder Bremen.

Kane signed with Bayern last Saturday and Tuchel said the “fantastic” England captain “has had an immediate impact on the training pitch.”

“The way he works and the way he is in the locker room, the way he goes about things, how humble he is and how keen he is.

“He’s the first on the training pitch, he works with the reserve players, he’s the one who’s looking ahead and inspiring others - and that’s why he’s a big star.

“That’s the Harry Kane effect and that’s why he raises our chances to win tomorrow massively.”

The former Chelsea manager confirmed Kane “would start the game” in Bremen on Friday “if nothing extraordinary happens.”

Normally dominant domestically, Bayern has struggled since Tuchel took over as manager in March.

Bayern limped to the Bundesliga title on goal difference after then leaders Borussia Dortmund collapsed on the final day. The Bavarians were eliminated from both the German Cup and the Champions League in Tuchel’s first month in charge.

On Saturday, Bayern was thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the Supercup, where Kane made his debut off the bench.

Tuchel said he was “not worried about Harry” fitting in despite “changing clubs for the first time in his career”.

“Of course we’re impatient... but Harry is a guy who adapts very fast, around him players will adapt fast.”

“We managed to sign the captain of Tottenham and the skipper of the England team so that’s kind of what you expect but it’s still impressive when you get it.”

Tuchel also confirmed injured captain Manuel Neuer would be “back in team practice in a couple of weeks”. The manager clarified that the goalkeeper’s progress was the reason Bayern did not sign another goalkeeper after letting Yann Sommer move to Inter Milan.

Neuer broke his leg while skiing in December, missing the remainder of Bayern’s season.

“What I saw was really impressive” Tuchel explained, “and that changed our plans.”

“The priority in all our plans was that Manu would be given time to get back to full fitness.”

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen on Sunday confirmed the club was “very close” to signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea until the Spaniard opted to move to Real Madrid.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Thomas Tuchel /

Harry Kane /

Manuel Neuer /

Yann Sommer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  2. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men bag 10m air pistol team bronze at ISSF World Championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris 2024: Kenyan sprinter Otieno eyes Olympic return after doping ban
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga Preview: Dortmund gears up to challenge Bayern again after blowing chance for German title
    AP
  3. Defending champion Bayern Munich’s search for goalkeeper continues
    AP
  4. Kane on his way: How will Bayern Munich line up for Bundesliga 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DFB-Pokal 2023-24: Dortmund missing several players ahead of German Cup first round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Endo set for ‘dream’ move to Liverpool, Stuttgart confirms
    AFP
  2. Bayern boss Tuchel believes in ‘Kane effect’ before season opener
    AFP
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian men bag 10m air pistol team bronze at ISSF World Championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris 2024: Kenyan sprinter Otieno eyes Olympic return after doping ban
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment