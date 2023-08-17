Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes successful ACL surgery

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois underwent a successful surgery in his left knee, following a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

“Our player Thibaut Courtois has successfully undergone surgery today to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was operated on by Dr. Manuel Leyes, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services,” the official statement from the cub read.

“Courtois will begin his recovery program in the coming days.”

Courtois was injured in training a week ago and his long-term absence led Madrid to recruit Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was introduced on Tuesday after joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

“You never expect to go through something like this, but now it’s time to accept it and do everything possible to overcome it and come back even stronger,” Courtois said on his social media accounts. “Thank you all for the energy, love and encouragement, I assure you that they motivate me to recover as quickly as possible.”

The Belgian international, who joined the Madrid side in 2018, has been pivotal in his side’s success in recent years, helping it to two La Liga titles and a Champions League win.

Real Madrid opened its league campaign with a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao and travels to Almeria on Saturday.