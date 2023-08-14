MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record 80 million euros fee for a goalkeeper but fell out of favour with the London club, who signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 15:07 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kepa Arrizabalaga applauds during Chelsea’s match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s season-long loan to the Spanish club, the clubs announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old Arrizabalaga will arrive as a temporary replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who will be sidelined for several months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a training session last Thursday.

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record 80 million euros fee for a goalkeeper but fell out of favour with the London club, who signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

He has reportedly been targeted by Bayern Munich as the German side is seeking to replace its own injured goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, but Real Madrid moved faster to secure the deal.

Courtois’ injury is a major blow for Real as it will have to make do without the services of one of its key players for the foreseeable future.

Courtois joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 after winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He was named Player-of-the-Match following the 2022 Champions League final after producing one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in a European Cup final.

Courtois recorded nine saves to deny Liverpool in Paris, leading his club to a record extending 14th European title after a 1-0 win.

Real Madrid had only one other goalkeeper in its first team squad, Ukraine’s Andriy Lunin.

The 24-year-old Lunin has made only nine Spanish league appearances for the club since signing from Zorya Luhansk in 2018. He spent his first two seasons in Spain on loan spells with Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo.

