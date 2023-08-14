MagazineBuy Print

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

EFC vs NAS: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr. 

Published : Aug 14, 2023 12:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is awarded the Golden Boot after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is awarded the Golden Boot after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr is awarded the Golden Boot after the team’s victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh/ Getty Images

Steven Gerrard’s first game as manager of Al-Ettifaq will be against recently-crowned Arab Club Champions Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.

Al-Nassr beat rivals Al-Hilal at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, thanks to two goals from its talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was also awarded the golden boot for top-scorer.

Both teams will be looking to kick-start their league campaigns with a win when they face each other at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Form Guide
Al Ettifaq - W-L-D-L-W
Al Nassr - W-W-W-D-W

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd stadium in Dammam.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.

