Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Steven Gerrard’s first game as manager of Al-Ettifaq will be against recently-crowned Arab Club Champions Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.

Al-Nassr beat rivals Al-Hilal at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, thanks to two goals from its talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo was also awarded the golden boot for top-scorer.

Both teams will be looking to kick-start their league campaigns with a win when they face each other at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Form Guide Al Ettifaq - W-L-D-L-W Al Nassr - W-W-W-D-W

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd stadium in Dammam.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ettifaq and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.