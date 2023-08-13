Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, the arch-rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as per reports from France.

“Neymar has agreed with Al-Hilal on a two-year contract. PSG and the Saudi club are discussing the terms of the transfer of the Brazilian striker,” French daily L’equipe reported on Sunday.

The same report also adds that the player will earn more than 160 million euros at the club after spending six years in the French capital.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a then world record transfer fee of €222 million. The Brazilian has represented the Parisian side 112 times, scoring 82 goals.

PSG, which had lost Lionel Messi earlier this year, is also struggling to hold onto its French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has been trying to arm-twist his side into making an exit.

If Neymar does make the move to Al Hilal, it will be one of the biggest signings for the Saudi league, which has attracted some eye-catching talents from Europe, beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last season.