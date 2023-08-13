MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

PSG forward Neymar has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, the arch-rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as per reports from France.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 19:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PSG’s Neymar celebrates scoring for PSG in a pre-season friendly Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea.
PSG’s Neymar celebrates scoring for PSG in a pre-season friendly Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Neymar celebrates scoring for PSG in a pre-season friendly Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Busan, South Korea. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, the arch-rival of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as per reports from France.

“Neymar has agreed with Al-Hilal on a two-year contract. PSG and the Saudi club are discussing the terms of the transfer of the Brazilian striker,” French daily L’equipe reported on Sunday.

READ MORE: Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championships Cup victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal

The same report also adds that the player will earn more than 160 million euros at the club after spending six years in the French capital.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a then world record transfer fee of €222 million. The Brazilian has represented the Parisian side 112 times, scoring 82 goals.

PSG, which had lost Lionel Messi earlier this year, is also struggling to hold onto its French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has been trying to arm-twist his side into making an exit.

If Neymar does make the move to Al Hilal, it will be one of the biggest signings for the Saudi league, which has attracted some eye-catching talents from Europe, beginning with Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

Related Topics

Neymar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CHE 1 - 1 LIV, Premier League Highlights: Disasi goal on Chelsea debut cancels out Diaz opener for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Video: Asian Champions Trophy Pakistan review: Muhammad, Saqlain Umar Bhutta prioritise field goals, finishing ahead of Asian Games
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 86/1; Pooran, King in cruise control
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters 3-4 Gokulam Kerala Highlights: GKFC beats KBFC to win Kerala Derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

More on Football

  1. Football club founded by Holocaust survivors becomes first Jewish side to play in German Cup
    AP
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Record signing Harry Kane says he joined Bayern Munich to win titles
    Reuters
  4. Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Santi Cazorla talks about his La Liga career, playing in Qatar and the remodelled Villarreal stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CHE 1 - 1 LIV, Premier League Highlights: Disasi goal on Chelsea debut cancels out Diaz opener for Liverpool
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Video: Asian Champions Trophy Pakistan review: Muhammad, Saqlain Umar Bhutta prioritise field goals, finishing ahead of Asian Games
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 86/1; Pooran, King in cruise control
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters 3-4 Gokulam Kerala Highlights: GKFC beats KBFC to win Kerala Derby in Durand Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment