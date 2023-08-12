Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to win his first silverware with Al Nassr beating Al Hilal 2-1 in the final to win the Arab Club Championship Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Ronaldo was the saviour for Nassr in a game dominated by Al Hilal from the start, scoring an extra-time winner in the 98th minute to lead the men-in-yellow to their first trophy since his signing.

His header off the rebound was enough to beat Al Owais, who had misjudged the shot.

Earlier, after a tightly contested, goalless first half, Michael opened the goal-scoring account to put Al Hilal in the lead with a header, finding the back of the net in the 51st minute.

Ronaldo showed his class by equalising in the 74th minute with one man down after Adbulelah Al Amri was sent off with a red card in the 70th minute.

After playing more than 60 minutes with 10 men,

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his fifth goal of the tournament after guiding in Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right back.

Nassr got a second blow when substitute Nawaf Boushal was also shown the red card and got marching orders from the referee off the branch.

The match went to the extra time with a 1-1 scoreline, and it was the captain, who led from the front for Al Nassr, beating Al Hilal for the first time in five matches since December 2021.

Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League, while Al Hilal was third in the 2022-23 season.

The Ronaldo-led Nassr will play against Al Ettifaq in their first match of the season on Monday.