MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal

Arab Club Championship Cup: Ronaldo was the saviour for Nassr in a game dominated by Al Hilal from the start, scoring an extra-time winner in the 98th minute to lead the men-in-yellow to their first trophy since his signing.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 23:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to win his first silverware with Al Nassr beating Al Hilal 2-1 in the final to win the Arab Club Championship Cup at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Ronaldo was the saviour for Nassr in a game dominated by Al Hilal from the start, scoring an extra-time winner in the 98th minute to lead the men-in-yellow to their first trophy since his signing.

HIGHLIGHTS | AL NASSR VS AL HILAL

His header off the rebound was enough to beat Al Owais, who had misjudged the shot.

Earlier, after a tightly contested, goalless first half, Michael opened the goal-scoring account to put Al Hilal in the lead with a header, finding the back of the net in the 51st minute.

Ronaldo showed his class by equalising in the 74th minute with one man down after Adbulelah Al Amri was sent off with a red card in the 70th minute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his fifth goal of the tournament after guiding in Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right back. 

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo wins it for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in Arab Club Championship Cup semifinal

Nassr got a second blow when substitute Nawaf Boushal was also shown the red card and got marching orders from the referee off the branch.

The match went to the extra time with a 1-1 scoreline, and it was the captain, who led from the front for Al Nassr, beating Al Hilal for the first time in five matches since December 2021.

Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League, while Al Hilal was third in the 2022-23 season.

The Ronaldo-led Nassr will play against Al Ettifaq in their first match of the season on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Al-Hilal /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final Highlights: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final
    AP
  5. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final
    AP
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  3. German Cup: Dortmund crushes fourth-tier TSV Mainz 6-1
    Reuters
  4. Durand Cup: Northeast United rides on Jhigan’s own goal to hold FC Goa to 2-2 draw
    PTI
  5. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final Highlights: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final Highlights: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final
    AP
  5. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment