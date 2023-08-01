Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goalscorer wit his head when he scored the second goal for Al Nassr against US Monastir in a King Salman Club Cup game at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Ronaldo met Sultan Al Ghanam’s cross in the 74th minute to put Al Nassr in front, scoring his 145th headed goal. He broke the record of Gerd Muller who had 144 goals with his head.

1⃣4⃣5⃣ Headed goals for Ronaldo - The most in football historypic.twitter.com/nHHeOR51fh — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) July 31, 2023

This was the 839th goal in Ronaldo’s career, with the 38-year-old finding the net for the 22nd consecutive season. Ronaldo had failed to find the net in the pre-season friendlies so far this season and was looking for a breakthrough, which arrived in this Arab Club Champions Cup game.

The goal started Al Nassr’s comeback, with the team ending the match 4-1 in its favour.

Who has scored the most headers in football history?

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 145

2. Gerd Muller (Germany) - 144

3. Carlos Santillana (Spain) - 125

4. Pele (Brazil) - 124

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 after severing ties with Premier League side, Manchester United and has scored 15 goals for the Saudi Pro League side.

He is now playing for his fifth club in his professional career, Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner began his club career in 2002 with Sporting CP of Portugal. on a 3-0 victory over Moreirense, he scored his first goal on his professional debut against Braga. Since then, he has played for Juventus (2018–21), Al Nassr FC, Real Madrid (2009–18), Manchester United (2006–09), and 2001–22.

In more than 900 club appearances since his debut in 2002, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 700 goals. He is also the leading international goal scorer.

The Portuguese ace has won numerous prestigious championships throughout his career, including five UEFA Champions Leagues, three English Premier Leagues, two La Ligas, and as many Serie As.