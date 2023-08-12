MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Son becomes first Asian captain in Premier League, to lead Tottenham

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been Spurs skipper since 2015, but the Frenchman’s future at the club is in doubt.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 21:25 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities. | Photo Credit: AP

Son Heung-min was named Tottenham’s new captain on Saturday on the day the club’s all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been Spurs skipper since 2015, but the Frenchman’s future at the club is in doubt.

Kane was expected to take over had he remained in north London rather than moving to Germany in pursuit of the first silverware of his career.

New signing James Maddison and Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero have been named vice-captains.

“It’s such a big honour to captain this huge club,” said Son, who has scored 145 goals since joining the club in 2015.

“It was a big surprise and a very proud moment. I’ve already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch. It’s a new season, a fresh start and I will give everything for this shirt and this armband.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities, having had experience as captain of South Korea.

“Sonny has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, and is the ideal choice to become our new captain. Everyone knows he is a world-class player, and he has enormous respect from everyone in the dressing room. He transcends groups within the squad. That’s not just because he’s popular - it’s because of what he has achieved in the game, both here and as captain of South Korea.”

Spurs begin life without Kane when they travel to Brentford on Sunday for their opening game of the Premier League season.

Related Topics

Son Heung-min /

Harry Kane /

Premier League /

Bayern Munich /

Hugo Lloris /

James Maddison /

Cristian Romero /

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final
    AP
  2. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Son becomes first Asian captain in Premier League, to lead Tottenham
    AFP
  2. Arsenal’s Arteta laments not killing game against Forest, praises Nketiah
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal beats Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal vs Forest delayed due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium
    Reuters
  5. Harry Kane sale leaves Tottenham fans ‘angry and hurt’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harry Kane starts on the bench for Bayern Munich against Leipzig in German Super Cup final
    AP
  2. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill power India to level series against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo’s extra-time winner seals Arab Club Championship victory for Al Nassr over Al Hilal
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 4th T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: India beats West Indies by 9 wickets to level series 2-2
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup: New world no. 7 Gukesh, Arjun near quarterfinals
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment