Barcelona coach Xavi banned two games for red card in season opener

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will serve a two-match suspension after being sent off in his team’s La Liga season opener against Getafe, it was announced Wednesday.

Xavi was punished for his touchline behaviour during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Getafe, in which Barcelona winger Raphinha also received a red card in the first half for elbowing an opponent.

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi was dismissed with 20 minutes to play after leaving his technical area to remonstrate with the fourth official over a refereeing decision.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado said in his report that he had already warned Xavi, who was critical of the officiating in his post-match press conference.

Xavi and Raphinha will both miss Sunday’s game against Cadiz and the trip to Villarreal on August 27.