Man United provides clarification on Mason Greenwood, says decision in final stages

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault but all charges were dropped, the Greater Manchester Police said on February 2.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 21:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United on Wednesday issued a statement in relation to the club’s international investigation against Mason Greenwood and said that the decision is in the final stages.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United on Wednesday issued a statement in relation to the club’s international investigation against Mason Greenwood and said that the decision is in the final stages. | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE/ Reuters
Manchester United on Wednesday issued a statement in relation to the club’s international investigation against Mason Greenwood and said that the decision is in the final stages.

The club also said that the final say on the matter will be taken by Chief Executive Officer Richard Arnold.

According to reports in The Athletic, Richard Arnold had told senior staff two weeks ago the club were planning to bring back Mason Greenwood. He was also reported to be intent on recording a video explaining the decision to the public.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault but all charges were dropped, the Greater Manchester Police said on February 2.

The 21-year-old last played a game for United since January 2022 and videos of him training individually have been circulating around social media over the last month.

The statement released by United said, “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.”

“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.”

The club also said that contrary to media speculation, the final decision has not been made and that once completed, it will be announced to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.

“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process,” the statement said.

