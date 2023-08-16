Arsenal confirms Jurrien Timber ACL injury

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury and will undergo a surgery, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Timber suffered a knee injury in the club’s season-opening 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and was subbed off in the 50th minute.

The 22-year-old full-back, who signed for the Gunners in July on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, will likely be on the sidelines for majority of the campaign.

Timber revealed on Instagram, “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me, together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.”