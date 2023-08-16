MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal confirms Jurrien Timber ACL injury

Timber suffered a knee injury in the club's season-opening 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and was subbed off in the 50th minute.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 19:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Published : Aug 16, 2023 19:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest.
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury and will undergo a surgery, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Timber suffered a knee injury in the club’s season-opening 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest and was subbed off in the 50th minute.

READ | Arsenal confirms signature of David Raya from Brentford

The 22-year-old full-back, who signed for the Gunners in July on a long-term contract from Ajax Amsterdam, will likely be on the sidelines for majority of the campaign.

Timber revealed on Instagram, “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me, together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.”

Arsenal /

Jurrien Timber

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
