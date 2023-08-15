MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Arsenal confirms signature of David Raya from Brentford

The 28-year-old keeper signs for the Gunners in a reported loan deal for an initial 3 million pounds with an option for a permanent transfer for 27 million.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 18:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brentford’s David Raya in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match.
FILE PHOTO: Brentford’s David Raya in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brentford’s David Raya in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ Reuters

Arsenal, on Tuesday, announced the signing of keeper David Raya from London rivals Brentford on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old signs for the Gunners in a reported loan deal for an initial 3 million pounds with an option for a permanent transfer for 27 million.

ALSO READ: Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0

The option to make the deal permanent was also confirmed by the club in its statement.

Raya was not part of the squad during Brentford’s opening-day Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur and manager Thomas Frank confirmed the imminent deal with Arsenal.

Raya has made 161 appearances for the Bees, winning the EFL Golden glove during his first season with the club.

He was also called on to represent Spain in March 2022, making his debut in a 2-1 win against Albania. He was also part of the squad that won the 2023 Nations League.

“We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League,” Sporting Director Edu said.

“With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

