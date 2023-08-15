MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City defender Lewis signs new five-year contract

Lewis made 23 appearances for City last season as Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 16:57 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action during the pre-season friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos.
Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action during the pre-season friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Rico Lewis of Manchester City in action during the pre-season friendly match against Yokohama F.Marinos. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City’s promising young defender Rico Lewis signed a “dream” five-year contract with the treble winners on Tuesday.

Lewis made 23 appearances for City last season as Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a full-back or in midfield, joined City’s academy as an eight-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks into Guardiola’s squad.

Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error

England Under-21 international Lewis, who started in the champions’ season-opening win at Burnley on Friday, is now contracted to City until at least 2028.

“It’s been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true,” Lewis said.

“As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it’s the only place I’ve wanted to be.

“To know I’m going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can’t wait to keep working and keep improving.”

Lewis underlined his vast potential when he became the youngest player to score on the first Champions League start last season, netting against Sevilla to break a record set by former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Rico is a really intelligent footballer and is already a mature and reliable member of the squad.

“He absorbs every single piece of information Pep gives him, which for a player of his age is special.

“We are very proud to have watched his journey through the academy and to see him playing with such confidence in the first team.

“His energy and hunger around the squad is contagious and we believe he can help to bring more success in the coming years.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Rico Lewis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City defender Lewis signs new five-year contract
    AFP
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  5. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City defender Lewis signs new five-year contract
    AFP
  2. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    PTI
  3. Roberto Mancini: ‘Saudi Arabia nothing to do with Italy exit’
    AFP
  4. Switzerland midfielder Zakaria signs for Monaco from Juventus
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand keen to host men’s FIFA Men’s Football World Cup with Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City defender Lewis signs new five-year contract
    AFP
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: All for a good night’s sleep
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  5. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment