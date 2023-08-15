MagazineBuy Print

Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error

Simon Hooper, Michael Salisbury and Richard West were left out of the second round fixtures after they failed to award a blatant penalty during the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 16:35 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Simon Hooper shakes hands with Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Simon Hooper shakes hands with Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simon Hooper shakes hands with Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simon Hooper, Michael Salisbury and Richard West will not officiate Premier League games this weekend after Wolverhampton Wanderers had a penalty appeal turned down in its defeat to Manchester United on Monday.

Wolves was convinced it should have had a penalty in added time, after United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in trying to deal with a cross.

The match ended in a 1-0 loss for Wolves. Hooper was the on-field referee and Salisbury and West were tasked with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said the referees’ failure to award a spot-kick had highlighted a grey area in how VAR is used and that referees manager Jon Moss had apologised to him for the error.

“Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given - fair play to him, he apologised,” O’Neil told reporters.

“... But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error - he couldn’t believe the on-field referee didn’t give it and can’t believe VAR didn’t intervene.

“It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. Live, I was told they didn’t think it was a clear and obvious error.”

Salisbury was also dropped for a round of fixtures in April after Brighton & Hove Albion was denied a penalty in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

