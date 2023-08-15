MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi fine after tweaking left ankle

Messi, the reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner for Argentina, made his debut for Miami as the Leagues Cup began after completing his signing with the Herons last month.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 09:57 IST , Chester, Philadelphia

Reuters
Lionel Messi trains during an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Center.
Lionel Messi trains during an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Center. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi trains during an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Center. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi appeared to tweak his left ankle during a training session Monday, but the Inter Miami standout is not expected to miss Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal on the road against the Philadelphia Union.

Training video showed Messi appeared to roll his left ankle in a close-quarters passing drill. He stepped gingerly on his left foot for a few moments but returned to the drill.

“Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened,” said Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, who admitted he did not see the incident but did hear about it.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit Philadelphia in Leagues Cup semifinal

“I was only at a part of the session because I had a meeting afterwards and was finishing preparing, so I didn’t see exactly what happened,” Martino added in Spanish.

Messi, the Argentine superstar and reigning World Cup Golden Ball winner, made his debut for Miami as the Leagues Cup began after completing his signing with the Herons last month.

He has been the most dynamic player in the competition contested among all 47 clubs of MLS and Liga MX, scoring eight goals and assisting three more while helping Miami post a 4-0-1 record in the tournament.

Related Topics

Inter Miami FC /

Philadelphia Union /

MLS /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Tata Martino /

Liga MX

