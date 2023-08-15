MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit

Raphael Varane scored the only goal in Manchester United’s Premier League opener, but Wolverhampton Wanderers was convinced it should have had a spot-kick deep in added time.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 07:58 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to Bruno Fernandes during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to Bruno Fernandes during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to Bruno Fernandes during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers was left aggrieved by a late penalty appeal that was turned down in its 1-0 loss at Manchester United on Monday, but new manager Gary O’Neil believes there were many positives in a contest his side largely dominated.

Raphael Varane scored the only goal in their Premier League opener but Wolves were convinced they should have had a spot-kick deep in added time, which O’Neil insisted highlighted a grey area in how the Video Assistant Referee is used.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana, making his competitive debut for the club, clattered into Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic as he arrived late to try and punch clear a cross but got nowhere near the ball and left the striker on the ground.

ALSO READ | Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0

Referee Simon Hooper saw nothing wrong and with a clear directive for VAR to only intervene in clear and obvious errors, there was no call to look again at the incident.

“The goalkeeper has come and just about taken our striker’s head off,” O’Neil told  Sky Sports. “It’s a foul, it has to be. But I’m not overly surprised we did not get it to be honest.

“I understand the rules (of staying with on-field decisions where possible), but I don’t fully accept it.”

Not surprisingly United manager Eric ten Hag had a different view of the incident, though he admitted his team were given an almighty scare in their Premier League opener.

ALSO READ | Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener

“It is difficult. Andre was really brave to come out and the ball was touched before he dived in so I don’t think he had an influence on the touch from the opponent. You can debate it, but I think no penalty,” he said.

“The opposition were dynamic. We had to match that. We had to fight for our points. They’re a tough team. We hope we’ll be better on the ball in the next game.”

Wolves had 23 shots, the second most against United at Old Trafford since data was first collected 20 years ago, which O’Neil said was a testament to his side’s confidence to attack.

“In the end we can’t just focus on that (penalty) decision. To come to Old Trafford and have the most shots of any side since 2005 and dominate after just four days of work (in training) is exceptional. The lads deserved more tonight.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Gary O'Neil /

Raphael Varane /

Andre Onana /

Chelsea /

Aaron Wan-Bissaka /

Mason Mount /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit
    Reuters
  2. Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0
    AP
  3. Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener
    Reuters
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Highlights: Saudi Pro League - ETT 2 - 1 NAS; Gerrard gets first win; Quaison, Dembele overturn Mane opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Here we Go? From Messi to Caicedo, a list of five major transfers that almost happened this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit
    Reuters
  2. Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0
    AP
  3. Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee
    Reuters
  4. West Ham signs midfielder Ward-Prowse from Southampton
    Reuters
  5. Maguire must fight for place or leave Man Utd, says manager Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolves rue penalty decision as Ten Hag hails United’s fighting spirit
    Reuters
  2. Varane’s late goal helps United beat dominant Wolves 1-0
    AP
  3. Al Ettifaq comes from a goal down to beat Ronaldo-less Al Nassr in Saudi league opener
    Reuters
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Highlights: Saudi Pro League - ETT 2 - 1 NAS; Gerrard gets first win; Quaison, Dembele overturn Mane opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Here we Go? From Messi to Caicedo, a list of five major transfers that almost happened this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment