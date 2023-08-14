MagazineBuy Print

De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury

De Bruyne had previously limped off during the Champions League final win in June and manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 20:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
De Bruyne left the field in the 36th minute of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.
De Bruyne left the field in the 36th minute of City's 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
De Bruyne left the field in the 36th minute of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season.

The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

New Real Madrid recruit Guler undergoes knee surgery

De Bruyne had previously limped off during the Champions League final win in June and manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury.

“It’s the hamstring again, same position. I don’t know (how long he will be out), it depends on the magnitude of the injury but it will be a few weeks,” Guardiola said after the game at Burnley.

Guardiola named a 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup game which takes place in Athens on Wednesday. The game is played between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

