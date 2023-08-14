Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup game with Sevilla after the midfielder suffered another hamstring injury in the opening league game of the season.
The Belgium international left the field in the 36th minute of City’s 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.
De Bruyne had previously limped off during the Champions League final win in June and manager Pep Guardiola had confirmed it was a recurrence of the same injury.
“It’s the hamstring again, same position. I don’t know (how long he will be out), it depends on the magnitude of the injury but it will be a few weeks,” Guardiola said after the game at Burnley.
Guardiola named a 22-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup game which takes place in Athens on Wednesday. The game is played between last season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.
Latest on Sportstar
- De Bruyne to miss UEFA Super Cup with injury
- Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event
- Caribbean Premier League 2023 Red Card-Rule: Fielding team to lose fielder as CPL combats slow over-rates with harsh penalties
- Davis Cup Finals 2023, Group Stage Team Squads: Alcaraz to lead Spain, Djokovic to play for Serbia
- Paris Olympics quotas in mind for India’s World Shooting Championship squad
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE