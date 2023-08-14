MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea signs Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee



Published : Aug 14, 2023 23:15 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Moises Caicedo in action for his former side.
Moises Caicedo in action for his former side. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon



Chelsea has broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year after announcing the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.96 million), eclipsing the 106 million pounds record fee the London club paid to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

ALSO READ | Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” the 21-year-old Caicedo said in a club statement.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Caicedo still had four years to run on his Brighton contract but had told the club he wished to leave. He was denied a move in January when Arsenal came calling and signed a contract extension in March.

Caicedo was also the subject of a close season tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool, whose manager Juergen Klopp confirmed last week that the Merseyside club had reached an agreement with Brighton over his transfer.

Chelsea had several bids for Caicedo rejected before Liverpool swooped in with its offer but the Ecuadorean decided to move to the west London club managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea’s coup in signing Caicedo means they have spent over $1 billion in player transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Moises Caicedo /

Ecuador /

Premier League /

Enzo Fernandez

