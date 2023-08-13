MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea, Liverpool play out 1-1 draw to begin Premier League season

Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw to kick start their Premier League campaign at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 23:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Axel Disasi of Chelsea and Luis Diaz of Liverpool battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.
Axel Disasi of Chelsea and Luis Diaz of Liverpool battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/Getty Images
Axel Disasi of Chelsea and Luis Diaz of Liverpool battle for possession during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC. | Photo Credit: CLIVE MASON/Getty Images

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino saw the team he rebuilt in the close season fight back to draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool in its Premier League opener on Sunday as debutant defender Axel Disasi cancelled out Luis Diaz’s opener.

In a meeting of two of last season’s heavyweight flops, Diaz threatened to ruin Pochettino’s first competitive match in charge of the Blues when the Colombian stretched out a boot to turn in a defence-splitting pass by Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute as the visitors attacked with lightening speed.

Liverpool thought it had doubled its lead just over 10 minutes later but Salah was judged to have been offside before he put the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, one of four debutants in Chelsea’s starting lineup.

Chelsea weathered the storm and equalised in the 37th minute when Liverpool failed to clear a corner and France international Disasi - signed this month from AS Monaco - swept the ball in from close range after a looping Ben Chilwell header.

Two minutes later, Chilwell rounded goalkeeper Alison Becker to put ball in the net but VAR ruled he was offside.

Chelsea dominated possession after the break but failed to get a second goal. A deflected shot by substitute Darwin Nunez then almost won it for Liverpool in the dying moments. 

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
