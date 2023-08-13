CHE 1 - 1 LIV, Premier League Highlights: Disasi goal on Chelsea debut cancels out Diaz opener for Liverpool

- August 13, 2023 23:08All square at the end!
- August 13, 2023 23:00Full-time
An entertaining end to end game eventually comes to and end. Both the teams had their fair share of chances and the game ends level.
CHE 1 - 1 LIV
- August 13, 2023 22:5994’
Chelsea counter immediately, Jackson makes a run through the field and sends Mudryk through but Alisson does just enough to force him wide. His pass in almost finds Maatsen in space, but Mac Allister deals with the danger.
- August 13, 2023 22:5793’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Chance!!! Nunez steals the ball from the midfield, makes a run in and shoots. The deflection on the shot almost takes it past Sanchez!
- August 13, 2023 22:5590’
Ugochukwu comes on for his Chelsea debut. He replaces Ben Chilwell.
5 mins added at the end of the half.
- August 13, 2023 22:5489’
Another instance of the fouled player getting a yellow as Mac Allister is shown a yellow for dissent.
- August 13, 2023 22:5388’
Sanchez gives the ball straight to Mac Allister who in turn tries to feed Nunez but the ball falls safe and Sannchez pouches it this time.
- August 13, 2023 22:5085’
Konate is shown a yellow card for an unnecessary foul on Jackson. Prevented Chelsea from countering there. Scatch that, it is in fact Jackson that is shown yellow for signalling a card to the referee.
- August 13, 2023 22:4783’
Chelsea counters after stealing the ball off Nunez at the edge of its own box. A long ball is played to Chilwell but his cross in is dealth with by the defence.
- August 13, 2023 22:4581’
Maatsen and Mudryk ready to come on for Chelsea. Chukwuemeka and Sterling are the ones to make way.
- August 13, 2023 22:4379’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Liverpool recycling possession down the left with some good build-up play between Jones, Elliot and Robertson. But the offside flag is up for Liverpool.
- August 13, 2023 22:4076’
Malo Gusto replaces Reece James for Chelsea. Salah and Diaz are replaced by Elliot and Ben Doak.
- August 13, 2023 22:3975’
Gallagher finds Jackson in space at the right edge of the box, but his ground pass into the box is cleared easily by the defence.
- August 13, 2023 22:3771’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Liverpool finally manage to maintain possession for a while but the Chelsea defence are upto the task. Jackson is sent through on goal down the left wing but Alisson saves his one-on-one chance.
- August 13, 2023 22:3268’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Chelsea very much in control over the last five minutes. Alexander-Arnold gets a yellow for time wasting. Took too long to take the throw-in.
- August 13, 2023 22:2965’
Nunez and Jones come in for Gakpo and Jota. First two substitutions of the day for the away side.
- August 13, 2023 22:2964’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
James switches it to the other end to Chilwell, who wins a corner for Chelsea, off a deflection. The pinball falls to Colwill whose strike is blocked.
- August 13, 2023 22:2662’
Chelsea with a freekick off the left wing. James takes it and goes directly for goal, flies over the bar.. Alisson was in control if it had crept under the bar.
- August 13, 2023 22:2358’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Chelsea recycling posession well near its box, Chukwuemeka switches it to Enzo on the right. The cross is just above the leaping Chelsea attackers.
- August 13, 2023 22:1955’
Alisson denies Chilwell who found space in the box, the Liverpool defender heads out the rebound for a corner.
- August 13, 2023 22:1852’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Close!! The corner in ricochets off Jackson and bounces out close to the post. Looks like the ball hits his hand. But VAR deems it legal. His arms were within his body so that might have turned the decision towards him.
- August 13, 2023 22:1650’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Robertson puts one into the box with a lot of whip. The debutant keeper Sanchez does well to catch it. Silva clears another ball into the box for a corner.
- August 13, 2023 22:1348’
Chance!! Van Dijk tries to curl one in from the edge of the box. Flies just above the bar.
- August 13, 2023 22:1247’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
A chance for Liverpool with Luis Diaz finding space on the left side of the box. But his weak cross is cleared out for a corner.
- August 13, 2023 22:10Second-half kick-off
Salah kicks the second half off for Liverpool. No changes at half-time.
- August 13, 2023 22:00Opening weekend hero!
- August 13, 2023 21:55A debut to remember!
- August 13, 2023 21:54Half-Time!! CHE 1 - 1 LIV
The referee blows for half-time. An entertaining first 45 mins. Both teams with goals and disallowed goals and the game enters the second half level on terms.
- August 13, 2023 21:5345+6’
Sterling with some space down the right, crosses into the box early and Chilwell almost arrives in time to apply the finish.
- August 13, 2023 21:5245+5’
Freekick for Chelsea following a foul on Enzo. Mac Allister the culprit. The cross is slightly too long and Colwill can’t keep it in.
- August 13, 2023 21:4945+3’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Jota down with an injury. Colwill with a strong challenge on the Portuguese. Pochettino uses the time to give his team some inputs.
- August 13, 2023 21:4645’
Six minutes added on at the end of the first half.
- August 13, 2023 21:4643’ Chance!
What a chance!! Another run on the right wing for Chelsea, the pass to the front post finds Jackson but he blazes the shot over the bar and falls down in disbelief. Chelsea creating chances aplenty towards the end of the half.
- August 13, 2023 21:4442’ CHE 1 - 1 LIV
Liverpool stung by two sudden Chelsea attacks. Chilwell loses the ball in midfield and Liverpool hit on the counter but Colwill clears his lines well.
- August 13, 2023 21:3938’ Chelsea’s second ruled out
Offside!! Chilwell almost makes it two goals in two minutes for Chelsea. Enzo’s stunning through ball was expertly finished by the left-back Chilwell but a VAR check confirms that he was offside.
- August 13, 2023 21:3837’ Chelsea equalise!
Goal!! Disasi scores on debut! Liverpool not able to clear the corner and Chilwell’s daft header from the edge of the box, falls straight to Disasi who bundles it in.
CHE 1 - 1 LIV
- August 13, 2023 21:3736’
Chance to put a cross from the right-wing for James. Van Dijk clears. Sterling finds way through the box to cross in but Alexander-Arnold clears.
- August 13, 2023 21:3432’ CHE 0 - 1 LIV
Enzo Fernandez and Diogo Jota shown yellow cards following an altercation. Was a bad challenge by Fernandez but Jota’s reaction is termed bookable by the referee.
- August 13, 2023 21:3029’ Salah scores but is offside!!!
Salah makes it 2-0 after a one-on-one with the keeper. Alexander-Arnold with a defence breaking pass. VAR check for offside though and Salah is clearly offside.
- August 13, 2023 21:2929’
Chelsea once again on the backfoot in the game. The team haven’t been able to recuperate after the goal conceded.
- August 13, 2023 21:2726’ CHE 0 - 1 LIV
Another chance for Salah!! Diaz finds him in space and he takes his time to setup and take a shot. The defenders were back in numbers and manage a block. Silva the man with the block.
- August 13, 2023 21:2523’
Chance!! Jackson does well to wriggle through the Liverpool defence and manage a shot off his left foot, but the shot lacked power and was way wide.
- August 13, 2023 21:2221’ CHE 0 - 1 LIV
Appeals from Chelsea for a penalty following a Konate challenge. Referee Anthony Taylor says no. VAR concurs with him as well. Was a slight push on the back of the attacker.
- August 13, 2023 21:1818’ Liverpool scores!!!
Goal!! Diaz scores the opener!! Salah with a brilliant first touch to take control of the Szoboszlai pass. Finds the perfect through ball into the box and Diaz slides to reach and kick the ball past a diving Sanchez and into the net.
CHE 0 - 1 LIV
- August 13, 2023 21:1716’ Chance for Chelsea!
Chance!! Almost there for Chelsea as Jackson’s point blank shot is saved by Alisson. James once again with some space down the right to cross in.
- August 13, 2023 21:1515’ CHE 0 - 0 LIV
Better control of the ball from Chelsea after Liverpool’s early aggressive start. Pochettino has set them up in a 3-5-2 with Chilwell and James getting high up the pitch over the last five minutes.
- August 13, 2023 21:1312’ Salah hits the crossbar!
Chance!! Salah almost adding to his opening day record. The pass in from Gakpo was slightly behind Salah, but he manages to find some space and get a shot in off his right foot. Bounces off the crossbar.
- August 13, 2023 21:1210’
Chelsea with a corner after the ball deflects off Van Dijk. The cross following the short corner almost found a Chelsea player but Liverpool clears.
- August 13, 2023 21:109’ CHE 0 - 0 LIV
Chelsea yet to get a hold in the game. Liverpool winning the ball back early. Luis Diaz finds space on the left wing but his pass into the box has no takers.
- August 13, 2023 21:076’ Chance!!!
Excellent run from Szoboszlai from the right wing, dancing through the Chelsea defence. Jota takes it from his toes and attempts a shot but it is too high.
- August 13, 2023 21:054’ CHE 0 - 0 LIV
Early yellow card for Chukwuemeka after his leg catches the throat of Konate. Konate clutches his neck and is down on the ground.
- August 13, 2023 21:022’
Early attempt for Jota, tries to head a cross in from the right, doesn’t get enough on it and the ball rolls out for a goal-kick.
- August 13, 2023 21:01Kick-off!
Chelsea kick us off after the players take the knee. Chelsea in its blue home kit. Liverpool in its red kit.
- August 13, 2023 20:59Stamford Bridge is ready!
- August 13, 2023 20:58Almost there!!
The teams make their way to the centre ahead of the imminent kick-off. Four debutants for Chelsea in its starting line-up. Two debutants for Liverpool, both in the midfield.
- August 13, 2023 20:46Leading the side for the first time!
- August 13, 2023 20:44Milestone Alert!
A goal for Mohammed Salah today will take him to seven consecutive opening day goals, extending his record.
His eight opening day goals overall is a joint record with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.
- August 13, 2023 20:39The away team are in!
- August 13, 2023 20:33A debut up front
- August 13, 2023 20:28When and where is Chelsea playing Liverpool?
Chelsea is playing Liverpool at its home ground, Stamford Bridge. The match is set to kick-off at 9:00pm IST.
- August 13, 2023 20:26The home team!!
- August 13, 2023 20:25Two new-look teams!
After a disappointing campaign for both teams last time out, Chelsea and Liverpool face each other in the first game week of the new Premier League Season.
Chelsea has remodelled its squad from last season, with Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi and Nicholas Jackson all making their Premier League debuts.
Liverpool has also seen a large exodus of midfielders in the summer. James Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai make their Premier League debuts for the reds.
- August 13, 2023 20:20Opening day blockbuster!!
- August 13, 2023 20:18Live Telecast and Streaming Info
- The Premier League opening weekend match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Select HD 2.
- The match will also be available to stream via the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- August 13, 2023 20:14Line-ups out!!
Chelsea: Sanchez (GK); Chilwell, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, James (C); Fernandez, Gallager, Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson.
Liverpool: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk (C), Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz, Salah, Jota
- August 13, 2023 20:10Chelsea vs Liverpool Live!!
Stay Tuned for live updates from the Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
