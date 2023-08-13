CHE 1 - 1 LIV, Premier League Highlights: Disasi goal on Chelsea debut cancels out Diaz opener for Liverpool

Two new-look teams!

After a disappointing campaign for both teams last time out, Chelsea and Liverpool face each other in the first game week of the new Premier League Season.

Chelsea has remodelled its squad from last season, with Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi and Nicholas Jackson all making their Premier League debuts.

Liverpool has also seen a large exodus of midfielders in the summer. James Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai make their Premier League debuts for the reds.