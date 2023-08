Premier League: Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when it started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in its opening game at Brentford on Sunday.

New signing James Maddison, taking on departed captain Kane’s number 10 shirt, pulled the strings in midfield and provided two assists as Spurs took the lead, fell behind and came back for a point with all the goals in a lively first half.

Cristian Romero headed the visitors in front in the 11th minute, after a long VAR check for possible offside, but Bryan Mbeumo equalised 15 minutes later from the penalty spot and the Bees were 2-1 up in the 36th after a deflected Yoane Wissa shot.

Postecoglou, who arrived in July as the replacement for Antonio Conte and is the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, took Romero off immediately after the VAR decision despite the player’s obvious reluctance to leave.

The centre-back had earlier been caught in a clash of heads and received medical attention.

Bryan Mbeumo equalised 15 minutes later from the penalty spot after Son Heung-Min, taking over from Kane as captain, fouled Mathias Jensen.

The South Korean had an otherwise quiet afternoon and was substituted in the second half while striker Richarlison was even less visible.

The Bees were 2-1 up in the 36th after a Yoane Wissa shot went in off Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, a new arrival from German side Wolfsburg.

Tottenham, which said farewell to Kane when the club’s record scorer signed for Bayern Munich on Saturday, then made it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time when Emerson Royal lashed in a pass from Maddison.

Brentford, also missing a main man from last season with England striker Ivan Toney banned until January for 232 breaches of the betting rules, looked lively and proved once again that it is hard to beat at home.

Brentford, which finished ninth last season and one place behind Tottenham, beat Spurs 3-1 in their previous encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last May, with Kane scoring for the hosts.