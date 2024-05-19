Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United a scarcely-deserved 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion as it ended an underwhelming Premier League campaign on Sunday ahead of next week’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The victory sees United end the season in eighth place - their lowest position in the Premier League era - on 60 points and behind Newcastle United on goal difference, while Brighton ended 11th on 48 points.

What looked like a final-day game between two mid-table teams with nothing to play for took on greater significance on Saturday with the abrupt announcement that Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi would part ways with the club after the game.

His side proceeded to play United off the park in the first half and it should have taken the lead early in the second, but Joao Pedro’s shot from close range was cleared off the line by Casemiro.

After barely creating anything of note, United took the lead in the 73rd minute as a defensive error by Igor Julio allowed Portuguese midfielder Dalot to nip in behind the defence and tuck home a long ball from Casemiro.

That goal took the wind out of the sails of the Seagulls and substitute Hojlund wrapped up the three points in the 88th minute to give Erik ten Hag’s side a boost ahead of its Wembley clash with City, who will be seeking to complete a domestic double after winning the league.

Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1

A magnificent lobbed goal from the halfway line by Moises Caicedo and a twisting effort from Raheem Sterling earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in its last Premier League game on Sunday and a place in European competition next season.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto rushed out of his area in the 17th minute to stop a fast advancing Sterling but his clearance dropped to Caicedo and the Ecuadorean lobbed a perfect shot from the halfway line straight into the net for his first Chelsea goal.

Two minutes into the second half, Sterling doubled the lead, rounding two defenders before slipping the ball through Neto’s legs at the near post. But barely a minute later Bournemouth got one back when Enes Unal’s shot took a big deflection off Benoit Badiashile into the Chelsea net.

The result means Chelsea finishes sixth in the table, earning a place in the Europa League if champion Manchester City wins the FA Cup final next weekend or the Europa Conference League, if Manchester United beats its city rival.