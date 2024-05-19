MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager

Klopp’s men, who were on course to give their beloved manager a fairytale ending before a string of bad results derailed their title challenge, finished the season on 82 points.

Published : May 19, 2024 23:06 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

AP
Klopp ended his stint with Liverpool on a winning note, with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
Klopp ended his stint with Liverpool on a winning note, with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Jon Super
infoIcon

Klopp ended his stint with Liverpool on a winning note, with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Jon Super

In many ways, it was business as usual for Jurgen Klopp. He touched the “This is Anfield” sign in the tunnel on the way out to the pitch.

He patrolled the middle of the field with his hands behind his back during the warmups, watching his own team — and then, with that trademark glare, his opponents.

He waved to fans behind the Liverpool dugout and tapped his heart just before kickoff, before soaking in the pre-match rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Fans greet Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp ahead the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Fans greet Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp ahead the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Fans greet Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp ahead the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP

“This morning I woke up,” Klopp said Sunday before the final match of his transformational, nearly nine-year stint in charge of Liverpool, “and I was completely in game mode.”

This, of course, was no normal day for Klopp.

RELATED: Danke Jurgen: Klopp receives emotional farewell at Anfield

The 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on a sunny day at Anfield doubled as a tribute to a coach who led Liverpool to seven major trophies and forged such a connection with the city that he has been compared to Bill Shankly — the club’s legendary manager from 1959-74.

No wonder he looked emotional throughout an afternoon that Liverpool fans never wanted to come.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts on his last match for the Premier League side, at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts on his last match for the Premier League side, at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts on his last match for the Premier League side, at Anfield on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

They lined the streets outside Anfield to welcome Klopp and his players, and then produced a paper mosaic of the word “JURGEN” in the stand opposite the dugouts.

“People are calling it The Last Dance. So let’s dance,” he told Sky Sports just off the field before the match began – and Liverpool obliged by strolling to one final victory for Klopp thanks to goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Photo Credit: AP

Klopp embraced each member of his backroom staff and also Wolves manager Gary O’Neil after the final whistle blew. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was in tears as he hugged Klopp near the center circle.

Liverpool finished third in the standings, nine points behind champion Manchester City.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, RR vs KKR: Rain washes out Rajasthan Royals’ hopes to make top two in Guwahati
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs KKR: Harshal sits top with 23 wickets, Bumrah second; Arshdeep on third 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place
    Reuters
  2. Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager
    AP
  3. Premier League: Arsenal beats Everton but title wait goes on; Newcastle betters Brentford
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal’s David Raya wins Golden Glove award of Premier League 2023-24 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. Erling Haaland wins Golden Boot after Manchester City wins Premier League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024, RR vs KKR: Rain washes out Rajasthan Royals’ hopes to make top two in Guwahati
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Premier League: Man United signs off with 2-0 win over Brighton; Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-1 to clinch European place
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs KKR: Harshal sits top with 23 wickets, Bumrah second; Arshdeep on third 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Klopp leaves Liverpool: Reds deliver victory in emotional farewell to Premier League manager
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment