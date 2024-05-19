MagazineBuy Print

Danke Jurgen: Klopp receives emotional farewell at Anfield

As he took the pitch, Klopp received a standing ovation from Liverpool fans, who used cards to create a “Jurgen” mosaic, with many holding scarves bearing his image.

Published : May 19, 2024 21:58 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The German brought down the curtain on his nine-year reign in charge of the Merseysiders following their last Premier League game of the season against Wolves.
The German brought down the curtain on his nine-year reign in charge of the Merseysiders following their last Premier League game of the season against Wolves. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The German brought down the curtain on his nine-year reign in charge of the Merseysiders following their last Premier League game of the season against Wolves. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was given a heartfelt reception by home fans at Anfield as he walked out for his final match as Liverpool manager on Sunday.

The German is bringing down the curtain on his nine-year reign in charge of the Merseysiders following their last Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

He established himself as a club great by winning the team’s first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020, a year after leading the team to Champions League glory.

Klopp also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at the club.

The charismatic 56-year-old has a strong bond with Liverpudlians, who embraced his passionate personality and this was reflected in the embraces he exchanged with staff while waiting in the tunnel on Sunday.

As he took the pitch, Klopp received a standing ovation from Liverpool fans, who used cards to create a “Jurgen” mosaic, with many holding scarves bearing his image.

Fans held aloft cards making a heart shape in the colours of the German flag and Klopp stood in silence as supporters sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

When Klopp made the bombshell announcement of his decision to leave in January, his side were chasing a quadruple.

Liverpool won the League Cup final against Chelsea in February, but crashed out of the FA Cup against Manchester United and the Europa League at Atalanta.

Their Premier League title bid also faded quickly but they are guaranteed to finish third which brings a place in the Champions League next season.

