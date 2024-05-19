Manchester City makes history and joins list of teams that have won four or more consecutive league titles

Manchester City became Premier League champion for the fourth consecutive time after beating West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday, being the first team to achieve this feat in English top-flight history.

Pep-Guardiola’s squad had to wait till the final matchday of the season to edge past second-placed Arsenal to secure their sixth title in seven years.

As Manchester City enters an exclusive list of teams with the most consecutive league titles, look at other teams in Europe’s top five leagues with four or more consecutive league titles.

Real Madrid

With 36 Spanish league titles, Real Madrid is the most successful team in the league’s history. Out of the 36, Real Madrid has won the league five times in a row, not once but twice. It achieved this feat from 1960-1965 and then again from 1985-1990.

FC Barcelona

Under the guidance of a returning Johan Cyuff in a managerial role, FC Barcelona assembled what is popularly known as the ‘Dream Team’ and won four league titles in a row from 1990-1994. Current Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was one of the key players of that squad.

Bayern Munich

Despite losing out on the Bundesliga title to history-making Bayer Leverkusen, German giant Bayern Munich has been one of the most dominant forces in European football. The Bavarians won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row from 2012-2023, which is the longest winning streak among Europe’s top five leagues.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan became the first side in Serie A history since Juventus in the 30s to win five league titles in a row, winning it from 2005-2010. Roberto Mancini led the team in the first three Serie A triumphs while Jose Mourinho led the team in the remaining two, capping off an incredible final season with a treble.

Juventus

Juventus is the most successful club in the history of Italian football with 36 Serie A titles. Since the inception of Serie A in 1929, Juventus first won five consecutive league titles from 1930-1935. The Italian giant bettered its record by winning nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2011-2020, while also going the entirety of the 2011-12 season unbeaten.

Apart from Inter and Juventus, Italian side Torino has also won four consecutive Serie A titles from 1945-49.

Paris Saint-Germain

Since its Qatar takeover in 2011, French side Paris Saint-Germain has won 10 of the possible 13 Ligue 1 titles. During this period, the side won four in a row from 2012-2016. After sealing the Ligue 1 trophy this season, PSG once again has the chance to equal its record of four consecutive league titles, after winning three in a row.

Olympique Lyonnais

Long before PSG’s dominance in the French League, Olympique Lyonnais won its first-ever Ligue 1 title in the 2001-02 season. From there Lyon went on snake history and set the national record for most consecutive Ligue 1 titles, winning seven on the trot from 2001-2008.

Apart from PSG and Lyon, French sides Olympique de Marseille (1988-1992) and AS Saint-Etienne (1966-1970) have also won four consecutive league titles.