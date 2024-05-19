MagazineBuy Print

Mbappe left out of PSG squad for final league game of the season

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the squad traveling to Metz on Sunday for the final league game of the season.

Published : May 19, 2024 15:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe left out of squad for final league game of the season.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe left out of squad for final league game of the season.
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe left out of squad for final league game of the season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the squad traveling to Metz on Sunday for the final league game of the season.

PSG has already been crowned champion for a record-extending 12th time.

The star striker, who is leaving PSG after seven seasons at the French league club, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique.

Asked to comment, PSG did not give a reason to justify Mbappé’s absence.

The forward, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid, is not in the list of PSG players who are not available because of an injury.

READ | From near-relegation to ‘good evenings’ in Champions League: Aston Villa’s journey symbolises ‘the beautiful’ in football

Mbappé is the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals, including 191 in the league.

He will have a final occasion to play with PSG in the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon.

Mbappé won six league titles with PSG. He will finish as the league top scorer for the sixth time, and fifth outright after sharing the 2020 award with Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappé confirmed last week he will leave at the end of the season, having already told PSG in February.

Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Gianluigi Donnarumma will also sit out the trip to Metz.

Related Topics

PSG /

Ligue 1 /

Kylian Mbappe

